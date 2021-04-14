Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, raised the highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State – may God protect him – and their Highnesses the Rulers, the people of the Emirates and the residents on On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, and Muslims all over the world. During the meeting held yesterday at the Cabinet Building in the Qasr Al Watan complex in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Cabinet approved a number of Decisions and initiatives aimed at continuing to develop the government work system in a way that contributes to strengthening the leadership position of the country as a preferred destination for living, working and investing.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Today, I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al-Watan Palace … We reviewed at the beginning of our preparations for the largest event that our country will host in 2021 … Ten years of construction … 230,000 workers … 190 “Participating countries … and 170 days for its launch … We are ready to host the world in Expo 2020 Dubai.” His Highness stated, “The success of the Expo after the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic is a success for the world and optimism for the recovery of the global economic and cultural movement .. We have directed all federal ministries to play leadership roles during the Expo to expand the horizons of international cooperation and contribute to drawing the next global agenda on various issues.

In detail, the Cabinet reviewed during its session the plans and preparations for Expo 2020 through a presentation by His Excellency Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, where the presentation dealt with the readiness of the work teams to host the largest event in the world, which has been worked on within 10 years and will be attended by 190 countries. The participation of federal entities in the UAE government within the Expo 2020 programs, through activities, activities and visits of participating delegations, within 11 priority topics in the country’s strategic plans, bearing the slogan “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”.

His Highness affirmed that the success of hosting the largest global event in the history of our region and in the post-global pandemic phase is a national responsibility, especially as it coincides with our celebration of the Golden Jubilee and the passage of fifty years since our pioneering development path, and the event is an unprecedented opportunity that will not be repeated in the near future, and therefore it must be harnessed. To serve the national strategic plans for the next 50 years, and this includes that all economic, social and service sectors, chiefly the federal ministries, take a leadership role in implementing programs in Expo that expand the horizons of cooperation with countries and global public and private institutions, which will allow the UAE to play a leading role in setting the global agenda. And on global issues related to our national interests.

His Highness added: “Expo 2020 is a mirror of the UAE’s ancient history and culture, a testimony to its achievements, and the most sincere expression of its ambitions that do not and will not know the limits.” During the meeting, the programs in which the federal ministries would participate according to their specialization, including space, water, climate change, environmental sustainability, tolerance, Knowledge, education, health, and other topics that fall under the Expo 2020 “Man and Planet Earth” program, which was approved by the Council. As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Yesterday we also adopted the national strategy for attracting and retaining talent, through which we seek to place the UAE among the top three in the world in gaining minds and providing the best global cadres to support the development process.” Patriotism to attract and retain talent in the United Arab Emirates, which constitutes an integrated action plan to enhance the country’s attractiveness to bright minds and talents from all parts of the world, and to preserve the UAE’s position as one of the best countries in the region and the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The UAE’s march has been based since its inception on creative thinking and innovative minds… Our ability to attract the best talent is an important part of our preparation for the future… The UAE has been and will remain a homeland for creative human thought and for peerless minds … Exceptionalism is an important part of the UAE’s preparation for the future ».

Mohammed bin Rashid follows up on the session, in the presence of Saif bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed, Mohammed Al Gergawi and Abdul Rahman Al Owais

National strategy to attract and retain talent

The national strategy aims to attract and retain talent in the country’s strategic sectors and create the appropriate environment to place the UAE among the best countries in the global talent competitiveness indicators, by drafting an integrated governance framework that ensures the availability of talents and skills capable of supporting the UAE’s ambition and its relentless pursuit to enhance its presence in many scientific fields. The specialized one within its preparations for the next fifty years. The national strategy focuses on reaching a number of targets in the global talent competitiveness indicators, within 3 main objectives: to consolidate the UAE’s position as one of the top 10 countries in the field of global talent competitiveness, and to ensure the availability of talent in the country’s strategic sectors to enable a knowledge economy, in addition to strengthening the image of the UAE United Arab Emirates as a preferred destination for global talent.

The strategy identified a number of targets, including: For the UAE to be among the top 10 countries in the “high-level skills” category, within the top three in the brain acquisition index, and within the top three globally in the “ease of recruiting skilled employees” index.

Sustainability Guides for Buildings and Roads

The Cabinet approved sustainability guides for federal buildings and roads as part of the building regulations in the country, with the aim of supporting urban development in the country in a manner consistent with environmental sustainability efforts and infrastructure, and contributing to the achievement of the national agenda, the UAE vision, and its readiness for the next fifty years. The sustainability guides for federal buildings and roads are an important qualitative step towards achieving the sustainable development goals, as they enhance the utilization of modern technology for smart cities, building systems and big data in order to preserve national resources and the right of future generations and reduce emissions in a way that positively contributes to efforts to combat climate change. The sustainability guides for federal buildings and roads are in line with the best global practices in the field of construction with the aim of achieving the highest standards of sustainability in the construction sector and infrastructure, which enhances the competitiveness of the country and raises its global ranking, as the guides regulate the implementation of projects from buildings and roads and reduce negative impacts on the environment, and work on Raising the efficiency and quality of roads and federal buildings and increasing their life span for a longer period through the use of sustainable materials that reduce the need for maintenance and contribute to reducing the time and cost of implementation and operation.

Mansour bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak and Obaid Al-Tayer

Legislative affairs

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We approved a set of amendments in tax procedures to make it easier for dealers and to reduce the burden on the business sector … in addition to legislative amendments in the insolvency law for natural persons to take into account the impact of current conditions on insolvent persons … and the UAE government will remain flexible. And fast … and keep up with all circumstances. ”

The Council of Ministers approved a number of projects to develop government laws and legislation, whereby a decision was adopted to amend the executive regulations of the Federal Law regarding tax procedures, with the aim of facilitating administrative procedures and adding more flexibility to the legislative framework regulating these matters to ensure support for the state’s competitiveness in the field of doing business. According to the amendment aimed at reorganizing tax procedures to meet the requirements of the current stage and ensure tax compliance, the time for tax notification will be extended from 10 to 40 working days, “as well as amending the deadline for the Federal Tax Authority to issue its decision to reduce or exempt administrative fines from 20 to 40 working days. From the date of receiving the order. The Council also approved the issuance of a decision on the requirements of the natural person insolvency law, which comes in the context of enhancing the state’s competitiveness in the financial and economic fields, and raising the levels of general financial security, as the decision includes determining the value of the debt that obliges the debtor to submit an application to open insolvency procedures and liquidate his money at 250 thousand dirhams And the value of the specified amount for creditors to submit a request to the court to open the insolvency of a natural person with a value of not less than one million dirhams, in addition to other legal amendments that come in the context of enhancing the state’s competitiveness in the financial and economic sectors and protecting the integrity of the financial system, in addition to raising the level of general financial security in the state.

The Council approved the issuance of a decision regarding exemptions from some provisions of the federal law in the matter of civil societies and institutions of public benefit, with the aim of ensuring coordination and complementarity of roles between all competent authorities at the federal and local levels regarding mechanisms and procedures for the declaration and licensing of associations and their follow-up, as well as strengthening the frameworks for cooperation and coordination in Legislative fields and policies related to the social sector, exchange of experiences and information, use of models and regulations followed in this field and all that is required by the nature of work and new developments.

UAE export development policy

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We have adopted a new policy to develop Emirati exports and increase the proportion of national goods in them to reach 50% of our exports, by opening channels and concluding agreements with a group of strategic markets around the world.” Within the agenda, the Council adopted a development policy Emirati exports aiming to open up to new global markets, in the context of supporting the country’s foreign trade and creating a space for Emirati commodities to increase its presence in global markets, and add a higher value in the areas of exported goods, thus achieving growth in the domestic product of non-oil sectors, increasing assets and revenues and achieving growth In foreign and domestic investment. The policy aims to increase the contribution of exports of national goods and services to reach 50% of non-oil foreign trade.

Sultan Al-Jaber, Hussein Al-Hammadi, Nasser Al-Hameli, and Abdullah bin Touq

The policy is a proactive and forward-looking vision for the Emirati foreign trade during the coming period, in addition to being an extension of the plan to prepare for the next fifty years in the path of foreign trade development, as well as the UAE’s development strategy for the post-“Covid-19” stage, as it contributes to shaping new features of the UAE economy, including It corresponds to the requirements of the coming period and the changes it may witness. The policy also aims to enhance the ability of the national economy to take advantage of the economic recovery opportunities for the next stage by planning in advance and focusing on the markets through which it is possible to increase access to national exports in them and to develop commercial relations and partnerships with them. The policy relies on several axes, including opening direct communication channels with government agencies related to trade and investment in the countries of focus, activating and proposing the formation of joint committees, and establishing agreements that support the presence of Emirati goods and investment in these countries, including free trade agreements. The Cabinet also approved the National Policy for People with Autism Disorder, which constitutes an integrated system of unified procedures and standards to provide more accessible services to people with autism and their parents, in addition to the rehabilitation and upgrading of the competence of the competent cadres working in the specialized centers, raising the quality of the healthy environment in them, and enhancing community awareness of autism spectrum disorder Facilitating the integration of people with autism in public and private education and ensuring their involvement in various fields. The adoption of the national policy for people with autism comes as a culmination of the UAE’s continuous efforts in this field, and its constant endeavor to provide the best treatment services for this important and dear group, as the policy represents a framework for concerted governmental, family and societal efforts in order to support and care for autism patients and overcome all difficulties in front of them, leading to Discovering their potentials and talents and adopting them, and raising the level of efficiency of services and rehabilitation programs in agencies and institutions concerned with autism.

Administrative fines

The Council of Ministers approved the issuance of a decision to amend the Council’s decision regarding administrative fines imposed for violating tax laws in the country, with the aim of reducing the financial burden on those subject to tax in the business sector and who are unable to pay fines and facilitate them in these circumstances. The decision also aims to encourage registrants to Tax compliance by correcting previous tax returns within the voluntary statements, as well as encouraging them to pay the taxes due before the tax is audited or assessed by the authority. The Cabinet reviewed the recommendations of the Federal National Council in the matter of “the policy of the Ministry of Education in the matter of supervising schools.”

Exemption for Hajj and Umrah campaigns

With the aim of providing the necessary support to the sectors affected by the current conditions resulting from the spread of the pandemic around the world, the Council of Ministers decided to exempt the campaigns of those engaged in the Hajj and Umrah business activity from fees for renewing licenses until 12/31/2021, in order to support them and enhance their ability to overcome the exceptional situations that led to the cancellation The Hajj season during the year 2020, and the Council approved during its session the country’s accession to the Protocol to the Madrid Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Marks.