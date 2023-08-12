His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, “We are proud that we are a young country that races others with the spirit of youth and that the flame of energy and will in the hearts of our youth leads us towards new global horizons.

His Highness posted a tweet on the “X” platform, in which he said: “On International Youth Day, we are proud of our youth, their ideas and aspirations.. We are proud that we are a young country that competes with others in the spirit of youth.. We are proud that the flame of vigor and will in the hearts of our youth leads us towards new global horizons.. We are a country that has enabled Youth.. The youth are beautiful in their achievements, projects and development that the world is proud of.”