His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, welcomed today all representatives of countries, companies and universities participating in the World Telecommunications Conference 2023, which is hosted by the UAE, represented by its government.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Today, the UAE, represented by its government, is hosting the most important communications conference in the world, attended by more than 4,500 government officials from 193 countries and 900 international organizations, universities and companies from all over the world…”

Soh added: “At the World Telecommunications Conference 2023, the countries of the world agree on wireless communications, their frequencies, and their role in new sectors such as health, education, manufacturing, smart cities, etc..”

His Highness continued: “We are proud that the UAE government is hosting this global event… and we welcome all representatives of countries, companies and universities… and we say to everyone, welcome to the country of the future… the United Arab Emirates.”