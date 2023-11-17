His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, praised the selection of the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most powerful people in the climate sector.

His Highness expressed his pride in Al Jaber’s international achievements and his accelerating activity in the vital climate sector.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Sultan Al Jaber is on the TIME100 list of the 100 most powerful people in the climate sector… We are proud of his international achievements… and his accelerating activity in this vital sector… and we are proud of all the achievements of the people of the Emirates in all sectors.”