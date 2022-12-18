His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and the brotherly Qatari people on the occasion of their country’s National Day.

His Highness said in a post on Twitter: We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the brotherly Qatari people on their glorious National Day, which coincides with the World Cup final. We are proud of their organization of the best football World Cup.

His Highness added: Qatar raised the ceiling of the World Cup and established Arab standards in front of the world in the beauty and splendor of the organization.