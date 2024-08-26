His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, sent a message to students at the beginning of the new academic year.

His Highness said via his official account on the “X” platform: “The beginning of the school year… the beginning of a new life in our society… and the launch of a scientific career for our children… and a new journey in the seas of science and knowledge for our students… We are optimistic about the beginning of the school year… and we are optimistic about our schools filled with our future cadres that we bet on… and we are optimistic about a new academic year that brings goodness, science and prosperity to us all, God willing.”