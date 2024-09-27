His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”,
You taught me life
What leads people towards development is not material abundance… but ambition… great ambition…
We are human beings. We are driven by inspiration and ambition more than anything else.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #human #beings #driven #inspiration #ambition
Leave a Reply