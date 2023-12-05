His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, “Our message is clear during COP28… We believe in international cooperation… and we are fully serious to be an effective global partner in confronting the most important challenge facing the planet… the challenge of climate change.” .

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: As part of the COP28 activities in Dubai, I met today with the heads and officials of 20 international space agencies participating in the “Space Leaders for Climate Summit” organized by the Emirates Space Agency with the aim of discussing the role of the global space sector in confronting the environmental challenges facing it. It has our planet and monitors developments in climate change… Our message is clear during COP28… We believe in international cooperation… and we are fully serious to be an effective global partner in confronting the most important challenge facing planet Earth… the challenge of climate change.