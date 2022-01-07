Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed the necessity of dialogue and thinking about the future so that we all have a clear vision. His Highness said: “Let us fight together the battle of development, and let poverty, ignorance and underdevelopment be among our victims.”

This came in a video published by His Highness on “Instagram” yesterday, under the hashtag “#Leadership Flashes”, in which His Highness shares with his followers some of his life and leadership experiences.

Video of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Ben Rached Al Maktoum on his account on "Instagram", in which His Highness shares some of his life and leadership experiences.

His Highness said in the video: “When I was young playing on the seashore with my friends, they were building sandy houses and castles on the beach, and I was trying to build in the sea, and they were laughing, and now I often take them to the Palm project and the buildings in the sea.”

His Highness added: “Let us have a dialogue and think about the future so that we all have a clear vision. Let us fight together the battle of development, and let poverty, ignorance and backwardness be among our victims.”