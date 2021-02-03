Al Ain (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, sponsored the graduation ceremony of the forty-fifth session of the officer candidates at the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain yesterday morning.

The celebration began upon the arrival of His Highness to the College Square with the national peace, and then a queue of graduates passed in front of the main podium in the form of a military parade, reflecting the military skills and physical fitness they acquired during the period of learning and training in this college, which is considered one of the edifices of military sciences worldwide.

Mohammed bin Rashid during the graduation ceremony

Then His Highness, the patron of the ceremony, inspected the graduates ’queue .. After that, the college’s leader, Brigadier General Amer Muhammad al-Niyadi, delivered a speech on this occasion in which he greeted His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces,” may God protect him “, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and thanked them for their great support for the march of the edifice college founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him, forty-nine years ago, in order to be a source of knowledge and a factory for men to supply our valiant armed forces with qualified youths who are able to join the ranks of their armed forces, and they are armed with knowledge, knowledge, self-confidence and belief in God Almighty, loyalty to this dear country and its generous leadership .

Mohammed bin Rashid as a speaker for the alumni

Brigadier General Al Niyadi announced that the Zayed II Military College achieved this year a new scientific achievement by introducing engineering sciences into the academic curriculum and graduating a group of young specialists in engineering, in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University.

The beginning of the session was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the honor they deserve, as His Highness honored each of the officer candidates .. «Officer candidate Muhammad Omar Tarish Al Ali who won the Sword of Honor, Muhammad Rashid Al-Shamili and Gharib Yusef Gharib Al-Kaabi, and Osama Ahmed Mohammed from The Republic of Yemen, Rashid Ali Saeed Al Mazrouei, Muhammad Sultan Al Suwaidi, Hamad Muhammad Al Rashdi, and Ahmed Hamad Ali Al Ghafli.

Mohammed bin Rashid during the graduation ceremony

His Highness congratulated them on their superiority, wishing them further progress, success and creativity in the ranks of their armed forces. After the honor, the ceremony of surrendering and receiving the knowledge took place from the 45th to the 46th session accompanied by an oath, where they swore by God Almighty that they would keep this knowledge uplifted.

Then the graduates chanted – before His Highness, the patron of the ceremony, allowed to leave – the life of His Highness, the President of the State.

At the end of the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took memorial photos of the graduates, alongside him Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman Staff of the Armed Forces, and Brigadier General Amer Mohammed Al-Neyadi, Commander of the College.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the graduates for their success and for their transition to a new stage in their long career path, by joining them alongside their brothers in the ranks of their valiant armed forces.

His Highness expressed his pride in the nation’s youth and his confidence in their scientific and intellectual capabilities, and their patriotic sense that motivates them to serve and work sincerely within our armed forces, which are growing in strength, sophistication and efficiency by providing them with educated youth, modern weapons and military science that they receive in our national military colleges, and at the hands of competent teachers and trainers, and with extensive knowledge of science. Academic and military.

His Highness said: “I am very proud to graduate a new elite of Zayed’s grandchildren in this military academic edifice, which is one of the advanced global military scientific edifices .. I have seen in their eyes the enthusiasm, the rush, the joy and the national pride that explains the mind and the eyes of the beholder are pleased with these upright faces and raised brown foreheads. Which sends the soul reassurance that our dear country is fortified with the arms and minds of those young people whose leadership relies on them, and their people count on them to be a role model for future generations with courage, generosity of morals, tolerance, creativity and excellence in all scientific, military and humanitarian fields .. May God grant them success to serve their homeland and protect its gains, achievements and sovereignty.