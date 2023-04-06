His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that what is coming in 2023 is more beautiful, greater and greater.





His Highness said, through his Twitter account: In a new report by the World Trade Organization, the UAE contributed 2.4% of the world’s exports of goods, as it exported goods to the world worth $599 billion in 2022, with a growth of 41% over the previous year, to be ranked 11th. Globally, among the world’s commodity exporting countries. His Highness added: According to the World Trade Organization, the UAE’s transactions of goods and services amounted to $1.27 trillion in 2022, with a surplus in our favor amounting to $233 billion. What comes next in 2023 is more beautiful, bigger, and greater. We are an economic country..and our national priorities are economic..and our relations with countries will remain based on developing the economy with all peoples.