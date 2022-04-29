Dubai (Union)

The United Arab Emirates announced the launch of a new, long-term space mission to the International Space Station, extending to 6 months, by signing a strategic partnership agreement between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and Axiom Space, the company specialized in manned space flights and the development of space infrastructure. In the United States to explore space.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “More than five years ago, we launched the “Emirates Astronaut Program” and the UAE sent the first Emirati Arab astronaut on a historic trip to the International Space Station.. Today we announce About a new cooperation between the UAE and the United States of America to send an Emirati astronaut on the first long-term mission aboard the International Space Station.

Yousef Al-Otaiba, Hamad Al-Mansoori, Youssef Al-Shaibani, Muhammad Al-Mulla and Noura Al-Matrooshi after signing (from the source)

His Highness also said: “A new station for the space sector in the UAE has been signed with the signing of a new agreement to send the first Arab astronaut for a 180-day long mission to the International Space Station. The UAE will be the 11th country in history to send a long-term mission to space. We are proud of the UAE’s youth.”

His Highness added, “Our space sector and our vision for it and its projects are constantly evolving. The space mission will add new experiences and knowledge to our children and the scientific community. The UAE and its people are able to achieve the impossible and go to further horizons in space.”

The space cooperation aims to launch the first long-term Arab mission to the International Space Station, which will be fought by an Emirati astronaut. Four Emirati astronauts are currently receiving training at NASA’s Johnson Space Flight Center in Houston, in order to prepare them for long-term human spaceflight.

With this mission, the UAE will represent one of 11 countries that were able to send astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and the UAE will carry the number (11) in achieving this achievement, and it will also be the first Arab country to enter the space field for long flights.

The agreement was signed between the Center and Axiom Space at the UAE Embassy in Washington. The signing ceremony was attended by Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States, Hamad Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and Yousef Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Center, to By astronauts Mohammed Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi. The agreement was signed by Salem Al-Marri, Director General of the Center, while Michael Suffredini, President and CEO of Axiom Space, signed the agreement on the American side.

Arab astronauts

Hamad Al-Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, stressed that “the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, for the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts, confirms the sustainable nature of the UAE program.” The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which is based on the vision of the wise leadership, who is proactive in foreseeing the future.”

Al-Mansoori explained that “the long duration of this mission, which reaches 6 months, will allow for in-depth and advanced experiments in space, an activity limited to a few countries, and the UAE was able to join it during a record time.”

Hamad Al Mansouri

He added, “The agreement with Axiom Space and the partnership with NASA reflect the country’s vision, which considers space exploration as an opportunity to enhance global cooperation and partnership between countries and entities, to achieve unified goals that achieve a sustainable future for humanity, and exceptional scientific discoveries.”

He pointed out that the mission highlights that the manned and unmanned space exploration programs are progressing in parallel in the UAE, as it comes after the country’s success in unmanned missions in the orbits of Mars and Earth, and in parallel with the preparation for a mission on the moon.

space exploration

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “With the aim of strengthening cooperation between the UAE and the United States of America, which includes prominent institutions such as Axiom Space in the space exploration sector, we are pleased to announce this important partnership that will help us continue Development of our space program. This agreement will pave the way for future initiatives that will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading country in the world of space exploration.”

Salem Al Marri

He added, “It is certain that our cooperation with these parties will support the center in achieving its ambitions, and spur steps towards implementing the programs we have announced so far, in addition to helping us think of more advanced initiatives, which will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position on the list of the most active countries in space exploration.” .

He explained that “cooperation with Axiom Space and NASA is of strategic importance to us, as it will allow, during this mission, the start of a long-term and sustainable activity of scientific research and experiments in space, which is a qualitative leap for human space missions in the UAE and the region.”

International Space Station

Michael Suffredini, President and CEO of Axiom Space, said: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in the United Arab Emirates, especially since this is the first time that a US commercial company has achieved such a mission. . At Axiom, we are proud of the opportunity for the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to participate in the first long-term Arab mission to the International Space Station.”

This flight will include a team of American astronauts, and they will be greeted on the International Space Station by a Russian, American and European team. The Emirati astronaut will conduct a series of advanced research and experiments in addition to an awareness and educational program, and this requires a long stay of up to 6 months on board the advanced space station in order to reach proven results that will benefit the global space community.

This mission is one of the fruits of the UAE astronaut program within the Emirates National Space Program. A team of Emirati astronauts is currently being trained and prepared with the aim of sending them into space to carry out various scientific missions, as an Emirati astronaut will be sent to the International Space Station to spend the longest period of an Emirati or Arab astronaut in space on board.

The flight will be launched in the spring of 2023, and this mission will be the second mission for Emirati astronauts to reach the International Space Station, as Hazza Al Mansouri previously entered it on board the Soyuz MS15 spacecraft, in late September of 2019. At the end of the historic flight Al-Mansoori returned to Earth after eight days, during which he conducted a series of extensive scientific experiments.

An exciting new era of manned spaceflight has been launched, after an agreement was signed between the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and Axiom Space, which includes the joining of an Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station on board the NASA SpaceX Crew 6 flight. ».

Al Marri added: “With the success of this mission, the center hopes to provide a new incentive for Emirati talents to choose space as a field of study and research, in order to contribute to consolidating our position in the international space club, which few countries have managed to enter in a worthy way. It is certain that the Emirati astronaut who will participate in the new mission will write a new chapter in our journey aimed at exploring new worlds, and will provide practical support and real experience for future generations of Emirati astronauts.”