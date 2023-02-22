His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, “During my visit to the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi today … 65 countries display the pride of their defense industries … and 41 UAE pavilions representing The pride of our national defense industries, including weapons, armored vehicles, drones, advanced cyber warfare systems, and others.