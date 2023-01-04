Mohammed bin Rashid: We approved today, thank God, the Dubai Economic Agenda for the next ten years “D33”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, Brothers and sisters. Praise be to God, the Dubai Economic Agenda for the next ten years “D33”.. Our goal is to double the size of Dubai’s economy during the next decade and to be among the top 3 economic cities in the world.

Brothers and sisters.. Pursuant to our annual habit on January 4th, by launching projects and programs that change our reality for the better. Today, we have adopted, thank God, the Dubai Economic Agenda for the next ten years “D33”. Our goal is to double the size of Dubai’s economy during the next decade and to be among the top 3 economic cities in the world. the scientist. pic.twitter.com/EvXuv9hnaU – HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 4, 2023

His Highness added, “Dubai’s economic agenda includes 100 transformational projects, the details of which will be announced … and total economic targets amounting to 32 trillion dirhams over the next ten years … and doubling our foreign trade to reach 25 trillion dirhams during the next decade … and adding trade corridors to Dubai with 400 new cities.” around the world”.

His Highness continued, saying that Dubai will be among the most important 4 global financial centers, and our goal is to attract foreign direct investments that exceed 700 billion dirhams within 10 years, and digital transformation will add 100 billion dirhams to the Dubai economy annually. We have more than 300,000 investors in Dubai..and I invite everyone to join our journey to be one of the fastest growing cities in the world.