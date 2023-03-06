His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, in the presence of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him. May success be granted to them in their tasks.. The process of government development and modernization will continue in our country..

His Highness added, “I also chaired today a meeting of the Council of Ministers at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, during which we approved 4 international economic agreements and approved the establishment of an office for the Asian Investment Bank in the country, which has a capital of $100 billion. More than 75 countries participate in the bank, which chose to establish the regional office in the UAE.” .

In a subsequent tweet, His Highness said, “Today, in the Council of Ministers, we approved the agenda for circular economy policies in the country.. and we reviewed the report on the achievements of the Climate Action Council.. and we approved the Council’s work plan for the coming period, especially with regard to achieving climate neutrality for the country by the year 2050…”.

His Highness continued, saying, “Today, we adopted the operational model for Al-Ajyal Schools, through which 28 public schools are outsourced to be run by experienced operators from the private sector for a period of 3 years. The aim is to transfer expertise and diversify options for parents.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “We approved in the Council of Ministers the establishment of the Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market.. The aim is to honor the owners of distinguished practices from the owners of establishments and workers, in a way that consolidates these practices and enhances the competitiveness of the labor market in the UAE.”