His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said in a tweet today, on his official Twitter account: “We announce today, with the grace of God, two new Emirati astronauts … among them the first An Arab astronaut … Nora Al-Matroushi and Mohammed Al-Mulla … they were chosen from among more than 4000 applicants … and their training will begin soon within the NASA astronaut program … We congratulate the country on them … and count on them to raise the name of the UAE in the sky. “

We announce today, thank God, two new Emirati astronauts … among them the first Arab astronaut … Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla … they have been chosen from among more than 4000 applicants … and their training will begin soon within the NASA astronaut program … We congratulate the country on them. We count on them to raise the name of the UAE in the sky. pic.twitter.com/5frAJQePO5 – HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 10, 2021