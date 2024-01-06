His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced that, with the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today he announced a group of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.

His Highness said on the social media platform “X”, previously “Twitter”, “Brothers and sisters… with the blessing of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, and after consulting with him, we announce today a group of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.”

His Highness said, “Brothers and sisters, we announced a while ago that we asked you to nominate a Minister of Youth in the UAE. We received many nominations. The name of one of the Emirati youth was repeated in many of the nominations we received. He will be the new Minister of Youth.”

His Highness announced “the appointment of Sultan Al Neyadi as Minister of State for Youth in the UAE. Sultan is an astronaut… and holds a doctorate… and served his country in the military and in the space sector… and served humanity in the scientific field… and is the first Arab to walk in space and the first Arab to spend the longest time.” An Arab space mission for a period of 6 months… He is one of the youth closest to youth issues… and the most keen on serving them and advancing them.”

His Highness added, “All the best to Sultan, and he will continue to perform his scientific and space missions in addition to his new responsibilities. We tell him we want our youth to have their feet rooted in their land, history, and culture, and their necks in the sky. We compete with nations and are proud of them to the world. We are with you in this mission.” “.