His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced that, with the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today he announced a group of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.

His Highness said on the social media platform “X”, previously “Twitter”, “Brothers and sisters… with the blessing of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, and after consulting with him, we announce today a group of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.”

His Highness said, “We announce the appointment of Sister Maryam Hareb Al Muhairi as Head of the Office of International Affairs in the Presidential Office, at the end of her term in the Ministry of Environment. Maryam Hareb has provided a lot to the UAE in the issue of environment and food security internally and externally… and everyone who dealt with her at home and abroad praised her.” She led the UAE’s bid at COP28 with all professionalism and ability… I am proud of her… and we expect new achievements from her in her upcoming national duties.”