His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced that, with the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today he announced a group of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.

His Highness said on the social media platform “X”, previously “Twitter”, “Brothers and sisters… with the blessing of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, and after consulting with him, we announce today a group of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.”

His Highness said: We announce the appointment of Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei as Minister of State for Defense Affairs and a member of the Council of Ministers. Mohammed bin Mubarak previously worked as Undersecretary in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and an Advisor in the Presidential Court. With our thanks and appreciation to Brother Mohammed Al Bawardi, who dedicated his life to serving his country through a dedicated career. Loyal to his leaders… and a career of achievements in the service of his country.”