His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced that, with the blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today he announced a group of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.

His Highness said on the social media platform “X”, previously “Twitter”, “Brothers and sisters… with the blessing of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, and after consulting with him, we announce today a group of ministerial amendments in the UAE government.”

His Highness said: We announce the appointment of Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahak Al-Shamsi as Minister of the Environment and a member of the Council of Ministers. Amna is one of the distinguished federal cadres and we have been following her for several years, as she led a group of strategic projects in the federal government. She has a major mission in the environment file, developing the agricultural sector, and consolidating Internal food security… serving our citizens who work in the agricultural, fishing and food sectors and promoting their growth.”