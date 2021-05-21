Dubai (WAM)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Prize, organized by the Emirates Suqia Foundation under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, contributes to finding sustainable solutions to the problem of water scarcity around the world and providing safe drinking water to the deprived, the needy and the afflicted, through its support for the work Research aimed at developing new and innovative technologies for the production, distribution, storage, quality control, desalination and purification of water using renewable energy.

The award, with a total of US $ 1 million in prizes, reinforces the position of the UAE and Dubai as a platform for stimulating innovation, a destination for innovators and an incubator for innovators from all over the world, in addition to supporting the UAE’s goal to become a knowledge-based economy with a focus on technology, research and development activities. And innovation.

Over the course of its two previous sessions, the award winners praise the award’s role in introducing new investors to their innovative technologies, expanding the scope of their projects and reaching new countries, and thus to a greater number of needy people around the world, in addition to encouraging them to develop and improve technologies, to become more efficient and at a lower cost. The award contributes to motivating them to develop their human resources and enhancing innovation in the work environment.

The concerned parties commend the expansion of the third round of the award to include new technologies that produce, distribute, store, monitor, desalinate and purify water using renewable energy. They also affirm that adding the “Innovative Crisis Solutions Award” to the three categories of the award will encourage a larger number. From research institutions and individuals to participate in the award.

“When we applied to participate in the award, we were studying the possibility of implementing five projects in three countries,” said Sid Fulberg, Managing Director of Elemental Water Makers, “The Netherlands”, which won the Innovative Projects Award “First Place” – Small Projects Category – First Session. After winning the award, we have succeeded in implementing no less than 35 projects in 15 countries, ”he welcomed the expansion of the award, and said,“ We ​​look forward to seeing the participating projects that depend on the energy of ocean movement in particular for water desalination. ”