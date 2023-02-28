His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, visited Dubai, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Hatta New Market.
His Highness was briefed on “the progress of work in the first phase of projects and initiatives to develop the Hatta region, which number 14 projects and initiatives,” according to what was reported by the official account of the Dubai Government Media Office on Twitter.
The office added that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum approved “the second phase of projects that are being implemented this year, and their number is estimated at 22 projects and initiatives.”
His Highness inspected the facilities of the market, whose design combines a modern and traditional character.
The total area of the market is 146,000 square feet, and the construction area is more than 43,000 square feet. The market includes 70 commercial units, areas for children’s games, outdoor seating, green spaces, and others.
His Highness honored the graduates of the accredited professional diploma programs for “commercial” and “agricultural” entrepreneurship, which numbered 87 graduates from the people of Hatta.
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #visits #Hatta #market
