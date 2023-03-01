On the sidelines of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today (Tuesday) to the Hatta region to see the progress of work in the first phase of projects and initiatives to develop the region, His Highness visited the Hatta model strawberry farm owned by Citizen Khalfan Hameed Al-Mutaiwee.

During his visit to the farm, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Second Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, praised the efforts of the people of the Emirates And its creative youth in various fields, including the agricultural field, through their ideas and projects to increase the productivity of the agricultural sector and expand food production locally.

His Highness also praised the idea of ​​a model strawberry farm and its role in attracting tourists and visitors to the area, who come to the farm to enjoy the products offered to them, including strawberries, figs and natural juices.

For his part, the owner of the farm expressed his overwhelming happiness at the honoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his farm and his encouragement and continuous support for the people of the Emirates to produce within the various fields of work, including the agricultural sector.

The farm, which was completed in 2022, includes two fields, one of which is open, with 6,000 seedlings planted, and the other is glass, with a total number of 1,870 seedlings.