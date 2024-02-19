His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” affirmed the UAE’s keenness to contribute an effective role in enhancing the efficiency of global supply chains, and establishing the necessary elements to ensure the smooth flows of goods and merchandise of all kinds, through Taking advantage of the strong logistical capabilities that the country enjoys, including world-class airports and ports, and advanced digital capabilities that contribute to accelerating handling operations and ensuring smooth and efficient commercial movement.

His Highness said: “We are working with our partners around the world to develop more innovative ideas and methods to enhance the efficiency of global supply chains. We are keen to play an influential role in facilitating the exchange of knowledge, strengthening partnerships, and finding more flexible solutions that support the growth of the global economy and international trade.”

This came during the visit of His Highness today (Monday), accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, to the Gulfood 2024 exhibition, the largest event. In the world for the food and beverage sector, with the launch of its twenty-ninth session, the largest ever global event held during the period from February 19 to 23 at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the participation of more than 5,500 exhibitors from more than 190 countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that “Dubai is capable of playing a tangible role in achieving global food security through its position as a center for innovation, technology and sustainable practices,” pointing out that “bringing together all parties, including producers, manufacturers and distributors of food from around the world, ensures greater International cooperation in diversifying food sources and ensuring their sustainability.

During the visit, His Highness noted the importance of the exhibition sector as a major tributary of achieving the goals of Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, which aims to double the size of its economy and make it among the three most important economic cities in the world during the next decade, in addition to aiming to double the volume of Dubai’s foreign trade to 25 trillion dirhams by 2033. Adding commercial corridors to Dubai with 400 new cities around the world.

During the visit, His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai was briefed on the exhibition, which is held on an area exceeding one million square feet within 24 halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre, including international pavilions and platforms for exhibitors representing the most important food producers, manufacturers and distributors around the world, and what they offer. During their participation in the largest event of its kind in the world regarding solutions and technologies for producing, preserving and distributing food products.

His Highness also viewed the exhibition’s components related to digitization processes and technological innovation to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, enhance the capabilities of circular food systems to reduce food loss and waste, and achieve more safety, security and transparency in supply chains.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the “Gulfood Inspire Conference” accompanying the exhibition, and its knowledge content that focuses on the future of food systems, and the most important elements that ensure achieving compatibility between consumer patterns and life requirements through the use of advanced technologies, most notably generative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, and the impact of these technologies on Enhancing levels of food security, as well as its role in pushing forward research and development processes in the field of food production and testing, while adopting the best agricultural practices. Circular food systems that help reduce food waste and other solutions needed to ensure the sustainability of food resources.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was accompanied during the visit by: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahhak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Her Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, and a number of senior officials.