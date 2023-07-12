His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, visited today (Wednesday) the Emirates Airline Engineering Center at Dubai International Airport, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports Corporation, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the program to modernize the interior cabins of Emirates Airline aircraft, where His Highness witnessed the ongoing development process on the cabin of the A380 aircraft.

His Highness and his entourage also visited the advanced cabin workshops in the center and watched a demonstration of how to use the emergency exits, as His Highness was keen to meet a number of members of the team of engineers and technicians working in the program of modernizing the interior cabins of aircraft, and His Highness listened to the tasks assigned to the work team, which includes more than 5500 Technician and specialist within the engineering department, in which citizens constitute about 60% of the total number of employees.

Also, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation about the activities of the Emirates Airline Engineering Center, which is one of the largest civil aviation maintenance facilities in the world, as it serves the modern Emirates Airline fleet of more than 260 aircraft. The center is built on an area of ​​400,000 square meters and includes 12 air-conditioned hangars for aircraft maintenance, which together are the largest of their kind in the Middle East.

The best in the world

The massive retrofit program that Emirates is undertaking is part of a $2 billion commitment to ensure that its products and services continue to lead. The program is being implemented over a period of two years, and includes upgrading the interior cabins of 120 aircraft. The renewal process for each aircraft takes about 21 days. The program is the largest known cabin modification project in the aviation industry to date, with all work being carried out entirely in the country.

Dubai Airport – Terminal 2

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his entourage inspected Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport, which houses the flights of Flydubai and also serves passengers on board the flights of 18 other air carriers, where he was briefed on the progress of work in the airport. The airport is directed to facilitate and speed up the completion of passenger procedures, especially with the start of the summer vacation season and the increase in travel, as well as the continuous growth in the number of travelers through Dubai Airport, in order to ensure the comfort and happiness of travelers of different nationalities, and enable them to continue their journeys in an easy and fast manner.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the continuous development witnessed by Dubai airports under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and the global position Dubai International Airport has reached, leading the world’s airports in terms of the number of international passengers for several years in a row, while it passed through the airport in 2022. More than 66 million passengers, directing His Highness to continue working to maintain that distinguished position, so that Dubai is always at the forefront, providing everything that is inspiring for the sake of people’s happiness and comfort.





His Highness followed the services provided to passengers in Terminal 2 from the various concerned authorities, and the steps being taken aimed at ensuring a comfortable and safe travel experience for travelers to various destinations around the world, confirming Dubai’s position as a pivotal meeting point for travel around the world, and establishing its reputation in the field of service. international travelers with the quality services it provides, through which it contributes to raising the ceiling of the quality of services provided to travelers at the global level.

It is noteworthy that Dubai International Airport passed 21,256,489 passengers during the first three months of 2023, a growth of 55.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022.