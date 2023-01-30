His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, visited today the Arab Health Exhibition, the largest medical exhibition in the region, with the participation of 3,000 international companies and the presence of 51,000 specialists.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “During my tour today at the Arab Health Exhibition … the largest medical exhibition in the region with the participation of 3000 international companies and the presence of 51 thousand specialists … the exhibition constitutes a global platform for reviewing innovations, research and new medical technologies.” We wish success to all participants.