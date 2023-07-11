His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited Sea World Yas Island, where he was briefed on the city’s facilities, which were recently opened in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and are the first of their kind in the world for Sea World. World” outside the United States of America, and the first marine entertainment city in the Middle East.

His Highness praised the idea and objectives of the huge, educational, entertainment project and what it represents as a qualitative addition to the elements of tourism attractions in the UAE, and the world-class infrastructure that the country continues to develop in an exemplary partnership between the government and private sectors, in a way that enhances the country’s attractiveness as a global tourist destination, providing its visitors with various exceptional experiences. As well as the significant positive impact of the project in raising awareness of the importance of the marine environment and the requirements for its preservation and development.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation about what the entertainment city includes, which is built on a total area of ​​183,000 square meters and with a height of five floors, and the many educational and entertainment experiences it offers, through its eight sections, which represent diverse worlds and environments. Natural landscapes extending from the frozen poles to the tropics, taking the visitor on a journey to learn about marine habitats in all their forms around the world.

His Highness also listened to an explanation about the role of “Sea World Abu Dhabi Yas Island” in supporting marine life through the Research and Rescue Center in the city. The UAE’s wildlife and marine environment and its continuous efforts to protect and preserve its biological diversity and contribute to its development.

During the tour, His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai passed through the water basin, which is the largest of its kind in the world and contains about 25 million liters of water and contains about 68,000 different species of marine organisms. His Highness also visited the “Abu Dhabi Ocean” section within the city, which provides visitors with a comprehensive idea of ​​the marine life in the Arabian Gulf region, and glimpses of the nature of life associated with the Gulf waters and the pearling activity, which represents an important aspect of the marine heritage of the UAE and the region.

His Highness’s tour also included some of the service and entertainment facilities in the huge entertainment city, which contains more than 35 games and interactive experiences inspired by the marine environment, 17 restaurants and cafes to serve visitors, in addition to 13 souvenir shops.

It is noteworthy that the “Sea World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi” is the latest addition to the Yas Island entertainment destinations. The city was developed by “Miral”, the leading developer of destinations in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with “Sea World Parks and Entertainment”, the leading company in the field of Educational entertainment cities in the world.