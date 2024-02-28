His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, visited Mushrif National Park, which is one of the oldest parks in Dubai and has an area of 81 million square feet.
His Highness practiced walking on the designated mountain path within the park.
