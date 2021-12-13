Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Expo 2020 Dubai, where His Highness inspected the pavilion of the friendly Central African Republic, in the presence of President Faustin Arkang Touadera, President of the Central African Republic.

His Highness and the visiting president were briefed on the content of the pavilion in the “sustainability” area, which focuses mainly on protecting the environment and combating deforestation in light of the African country’s vast areas of forests and a great diversity of wildlife, as Central Africa seeks through its pavilion To introduce its efforts in this field, and the technical solutions it adopts that help achieve its goals in the field of environmental preservation and the reduction of desertification.

His Highness was also briefed on the information provided by the pavilion about the features of the friendly African country in terms of tourist attractions and plans to develop the tourism sector as a major source of its national economy, in addition to ways to benefit from its rich natural resources, the most important of which are diamonds.

Kyrgyzstan suite

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the pavilion of the friendly Republic of Kyrgyzstan in the “Opportunities” area, where he met with His Excellency Akilbek Jabarov, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, to whom His Highness expressed his welcome to his country’s participation in the Expo, which represents an opportunity to get closer. From the culture and civilization of Kyrgyzstan and its development plans for the future.

His Highness and the Kyrgyz Prime Minister exchanged cordial conversations about the overall bilateral relations and the hoped-for development at various levels, especially at the economic and investment levels, as well as raising the level of cooperation in the fields of education, health and other sectors that have a direct positive impact on the goals of sustainable development.

His Excellency Akylbek Jabarov praised the fruitful cooperation relations between the two sides, as well as the great efforts made by the UAE in the field of development work on the international scene, noting the constructive cooperation with the Emirati side, which has resulted in a number of educational projects in his country, and expressing his hope that this stage will witness In the future, there will be more cooperation and exchange of experiences and successful experiences in various fields.

During the tour of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan at its pavilion at the Expo, His Highness was briefed on the features offered by the pavilion that reflect part of the history, culture and heritage of the Kyrgyz people, in addition to the economic and tourism potential of the Central Asian country, and information about its approach to benefiting From developing innovation and knowledge and expanding the use of digital technology to support sustainable development efforts there.



