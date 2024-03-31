His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, visited the council of His Excellency Abdullah Al Mansouri, Director of the Dubai Office in London, who congratulated His Highness on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to return His Highness to good health and wellness. May our dear country achieve greater progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the Iftar dinner held by Al Mansouri in honor of His Highness at his home in the Jumeirah area in Dubai, and it was attended, alongside His Highness, His Excellency Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirates Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, and His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Head of the ceremony of the Vice President and Prime Minister, Sultan bin Ali bin Sultan Al-Sabousi and a number of attendees.