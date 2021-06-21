The Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences launched the first-of-its-kind Genomics Exploration Center in the country, to provide diagnosis and treatment services for patients with genetic disorders, as well as to promote local genome research, and prepare the next generation of scientists in the country, in a new qualitative addition to the UAE’s march towards strengthening its position As a world-leading research center in the healthcare sector.

The research conducted at the center will be published in prestigious scientific journals, which will enhance the position of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Al Jalila Children’s Specialist Hospital, as world-leading centers in the field of research and advanced medical sciences.

This important step comes days after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the formation of the UAE Genome Program Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the office. Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to be the council responsible for managing and supervising the work of the Emirati Genome Program in the country.

The center was launched during the university’s participation in the Arab Health Exhibition 2021, within the Dubai Healthcare City pavilion, where the university’s pavilion hosted a group of strategic partners, to review the most prominent projects, studies and success stories achieved by the exhibitors, in line with the pavilion’s slogan for this year “Research and Innovation” It enhances Dubai’s position globally, among the most advanced scientific societies around the world.

Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and a member of the UAE Genome Program Council, said: “Thanks to the exceptional support from the leadership, we were able to go a long way and achieve promising achievements in the field of genomics sciences, to reach important results in the direction of improving quality. The center is a product of the cooperation and efforts of the university and its partners in the field of scientific research, and the qualification of cadres of scientists and researchers, which enhances the importance and impact of the academic health system in advancing the level of the medical sector in the country.”

The center relies on the establishment of an innovative and multidisciplinary scientific and clinical system, which was developed through a strategic partnership between the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Al Jalila Children’s Specialist Hospital, and its genetics laboratory.

