His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” said that UNESCO has adopted an Emirati proposal to allocate two global days for programming and digital education.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “In a new global initiative for the UAE… UNESCO today adopts an Emirati proposal to make the twenty-ninth of October of each year (the day we launched Dubai Internet City) an international day of programming… The nineteenth of March is International Day for Digital Education. Programming has become a fundamental axis in economic development. Digital education is a fundamental axis in scientific development. The UAE will remain a fundamental axis in pushing towards adopting the best tools and practices that bring good to humanity.”