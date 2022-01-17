Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, witnessed the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and a number of heads and representatives of friendly countries yesterday. The official opening of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the global platform for accelerating sustainability, at the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the leaders and experts as they met in the UAE to discuss sustainability issues and challenges, and ways to broaden the horizons of dialogue and intensify and combine efforts to reach solutions that move the world towards building a more sustainable future for future generations.

His Highness stressed the importance of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as the first specialized global gathering to be held after the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP-26”, paving the way for the “COP 28” conference, which will be hosted by the UAE in 2023 in an important achievement that reflects the country’s leadership in field of climate action.

His Highness pointed out that holding the week this year within the activities of “Expo 2020 Dubai” provides an opportunity for the convergence of global expertise and competencies at Expo with policy makers and experts who meet through the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week platform, which will stimulate constructive dialogue and push global efforts towards implementing innovative solutions that contribute In promoting sustainable development, and taking practical actions to meet urgent sustainability challenges. His Highness stressed that the UAE, through the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, was and still is one of the pioneer countries in the field of climate action and the transformation in the field of energy and the adoption of renewable energy as a future solution to reduce environmental repercussions and their impact on life The people and the health of the planet, as the country affirmed this continuous commitment by constructing a group of the largest and most innovative clean energy projects. These efforts culminated in the launch of its strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, revealing a real desire to establish a zero-emissions future.

The opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week at Expo 2020 Dubai headquarters was attended by H.H. Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Emirate’s Executive Council Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of senior officials.

Invitation to work together

The opening began with the playing of the national anthem of the UAE, followed by a short film on international cooperation and concerted efforts to confront global challenges, especially those related to climate change and sustainable development. The film included excerpts from speeches by country leaders, experts and prominent global figures who called for strengthening collective action to reduce the repercussions of climate change and advance sustainable development.

During his speech at the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, His Excellency Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of South Korea, thanked the United Arab Emirates for hosting and inviting participation in the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, and said: “As the first event of its kind to be held after the climate conference COP26 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week comes as a new starting point towards achieving climate neutrality, and to provide a platform to unify and enhance efforts. This event is of great importance with the selection of the UAE to host the COP28 climate conference in 2023, which constitutes a significant achievement for the UAE in its path to the fiftieth year. next year. The UAE is an important center for sustainable development in the Middle East and beyond, and its efforts in this field are highly appreciated.”

The Korean president added: “Last year, the United Arab Emirates became the first country in the Middle East to commit to achieving climate neutrality by 2050… while Korea announced in 2020 its commitment to the same goal… while both countries committed to reducing dependence on methane by a percentage. 30% by 2030.. The UAE and Korea act as strategic partners in several areas, including construction, oil field development, national defense, agriculture, health, and others.. This cooperation is an indication of the depth of relations that unite our two countries.. In order to achieve a sustainable future, Korea aspires to more fruitful cooperation with the UAE and to build an economy based on hydrogen, which is a new resource with promising potential and supports trends aimed at achieving climate neutrality.”

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy of the UAE on Climate Change and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masdar, delivered a speech in which he welcomed their Highnesses Sheikhs, presidents, ministers and guests of the summit, praising the support of the rational leadership for the clean and sustainable energy sector. His Excellency pointed out that the UAE was a pioneer in investing in renewable energy more than 15 years ago, and our wise leadership adopted a forward-looking vision that proved correct, as the country currently owns three of the largest and least expensive solar power plants in the world. His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber stressed the need to benefit from the various expertise within the energy sector to find the climate solutions we need, and that we must always remember that our goal is to reduce emissions, not stop growth, progress and development.

His Excellency touched on the Zayed Sustainability Prize and its role in promoting global sustainability efforts, as it has had a positive impact on more than 370 million people in more than 150 countries, and said that the new winners of the prize have contributed to providing clean energy to dozens of health care facilities across Asia and Africa. Their efforts have resulted in strengthening efforts to confront the COVID-19 pandemic and many other diseases. As the first major international event in the field of sustainability to be held after the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-26), Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week attracts a distinguished group of leaders and experts interested in climate change, including state leaders, policy makers, sustainability experts and technology pioneers. In addition to a number of young leaders in this field.

3 areas

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2022 focuses on taking effective steps and actions in three areas including international cooperation and leadership, economic development, and technology and innovation. The objectives of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week are in line with the “Fifty Principles” document, which constitutes the strategic path of the UAE during a new era, and reflects the state’s vision and its keenness to promote development efforts in various economic, political and social fields. As one of the largest gatherings concerned with discussing sustainability issues, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week provides a global platform for cooperation, knowledge exchange, investment and innovation, attracting more than 45,000 participants annually representing more than 170 countries, and hosting nearly 1,000 international companies.

events

The activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will continue until next Wednesday, and the events were launched with the holding of the General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency “IRENA” on January 15-16, while the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit was held yesterday, and the World Future Energy Summit and the “Innovate” initiative will be held. A Youth Center for Sustainability, from today until January 19, the Women’s Forum for Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy on Tuesday, January 18, the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum on January 18-19, and the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum on January 19.