His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that the UAE has succeeded, during a record period, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in establishing a prominent position for itself in the industry of the future. The world, and among many vital fields related to discovering opportunities that would improve the quality of human life, the most important of which is the field of space exploration, with the determination of its people who were able to achieve great achievements, with complete determination to excel and prove themselves with full merit and merit, attracted with them the world’s appreciation and respect.

This came during his reception, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi, Hazza Al Mansouri, Mohammed Al Mulla, and members of the “Ambition Zayed 2” mission team at the Mohammed bin Mohammed Center. Rashid Space, at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the efforts of Al Neyadi, Al Mansouri, and the work team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and His Highness said: We value every achievement that young people add to the UAE’s record of successes, and enhance its path on the path of progress and innovation… Al Neyadi and Al Mansouri’s commitment provides a model. Inspiring Emirati and Arab youth, and even youth around the world, to strive to achieve the highest levels of excellence in vital fields that serve humanity and support humanity’s steps on the path to creating the future.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also expressed, during the interview attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and a number of senior officials, his appreciation for the exceptional performance shown by members of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team, in All the tasks that the Center undertook to implement, with all the precision of implementation and skill in dealing with each of their stages, in accordance with the best international practices, which confirms the ability of the people of the Emirates to fully carry out their roles, to give their country the high status it deserves on the scene. Globalism.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation from Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri, about the details of the longest space mission in Arab history, which Al Neyadi recently underwent, which extended for six months aboard the International Space Station, and his experience in conducting the first space mission in Space in the history of the Arabs, which took seven hours and one minute.

His Highness also learned from Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Arab responsible for monitoring a mission to the International Space Station, about his role during the mission, which included supporting Al Neyadi and his fellow crew members in coordinating experiments, daily tasks, and other activities on board the International Space Station, starting from the monitoring station. Ground in Houston, USA.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received from astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi the flag of the UAE, which accompanied him during his mission aboard the International Space Station. His Highness congratulated both astronauts Al Neyadi and Al Mansouri on their success in achieving Zayed’s ambition through this important scientific mission. importance, calling on them and all members of the center’s work team to continue working and giving in order to achieve more achievements that contribute to raising the UAE’s name high in this field.

During the meeting, His Highness followed an explanation given by the center’s team about the details of the latest training programs undertaken by astronauts Mohammed Al Mulla and Noura Al Matroushi. In preparation for carrying out new space missions in the future, and an overview of the Emirates Astronaut Programme, and the future tasks of the programme, His Highness expressed his wishes to the team for every success in its efforts and future tasks.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a blog post on his official account on the social media platform “X”: “During the reception of the Emirati astronauts and members of the (Zayed Ambition 2) team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center… I reviewed the training programs for the two new astronauts. Muhammad Al-Mulla and Noura Al-Matroushi…and upcoming programs within the center.”

His Highness added: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team has today become one of our most important national teams, and one of our most important tools in creating a new future and a different scientific and cognitive reality in the country. Our ambitions in the space sector continue… and our support for new space missions is constant… and our care for young astronauts will increase, God willing.”

Achievements that enhance the UAE’s presence in space

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, extended his deep thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the guidance, support and encouragement of His Highness the centre’s work team, which had a great impact. In achieving important achievements, it has strengthened the UAE’s presence in the global space sector, the most prominent of which is the historic mission carried out by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station, confirming the center’s commitment to continuing innovation, through strategic alignment with the evolving dynamics of the space sector, in an effort to establish an arena. A global, collaborative way to exchange knowledge and experiences, while continuing to invest in missions, projects and initiatives that will provide new and influential additions to the field of space science and exploration.

For his part, the Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Salem Humaid Al Marri, said that the Sultan Al Neyadi mission, in which he spent six months aboard the International Space Station, during which he conducted a series of important practical experiments, constitutes a qualitative step in achieving the center’s mission and supporting his path towards… Future space missions, stressing the work team’s determination to develop more initiatives and provide greater achievements that strengthen the UAE’s position in the field of space exploration.