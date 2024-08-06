His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, will continue to dedicate excellence in all sectors and fields and consolidate its leading global role as an effective partner in shaping the future, by supporting every effort that contributes to advancing the path of human progress and sustainable development, and giving people a better tomorrow, affirming its full commitment to redoubling efforts and expanding the circle of global partnerships to address urgent issues and advance the path of development in the fields of sustainability, innovation and advanced infrastructure..

This came during a meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at the Shindagha Council in Dubai, with a group of the country’s dignitaries, businessmen, investors, ministers and senior officials, as part of His Highness’s weekly council..

His Highness stressed that “the comprehensive development renaissance in the country continues to consolidate its pillars with qualitative achievements in various vital sectors, and a clear vision of the requirements of leadership towards a future full of opportunities,” noting His Highness the role of the private sector as a partner with a tangible impact in advancing the economic development process and keeping pace with the UAE’s approach in the field of diversifying sources of income, enhancing investment areas, and creating more opportunities for the business community, especially in the qualitative sectors related to making the future..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum explained that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a capital of global trade, creative and digital economy, and a strategic hub for attracting multinational companies, as well as a global destination for tourism, business and investment, by continuing to provide the elements that enable it to maintain its leading position globally and regionally in all economic and commercial sectors, in support of the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda. D33 To become one of the top 3 global economic cities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “Dubai’s exceptional performance in many areas demonstrates the strength of the distinguished bridges of cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as with our partners from around the world. Innovation and advanced technology are two key factors for a prosperous and bright future. From this standpoint, providing an ideal environment for start-ups working in the fields of innovation and advanced technologies, and supporting them with modern laws and legislation aimed at facilitating business and simplifying procedures, are among our top priorities. Our goal is for Dubai to always be a global destination for innovation, anticipating the future, and supporting innovative ideas.”

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials..

On the sidelines of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the attendees listened to a lecture delivered by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council, in which he discussed the importance of cyber security in protecting the UAE’s digital transformation, protecting its digital gains and preserving its national security..

His Excellency said that the UAE is keen to spread the culture of cybersecurity as part of its drive to become an artificial intelligence nation within the objectives of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which seeks to achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, accelerate the implementation of development programs and projects to reach the future, improve government performance, accelerate achievement, and create innovative work environments. His Excellency also discussed in the lecture how to use artificial intelligence to confront cyber threats and attacks on the communication and contact system.