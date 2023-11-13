His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, continues to work to consolidate its influential role in creating a better future for the world, based on its deep belief. The importance of positive participation and constructive cooperation in finding solutions to global, cross-border challenges, and expanding the circle of partnership in addressing files related to the future of the world, especially the sustainability file.

This came on the occasion of the visit of His Highness the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to the Dubai Airshow, the activities of its eighteenth session, the largest in the history of the exhibition, began today, under the slogan “The Future of the Aviation Sector,” with the participation of more than 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries, and it continues. It runs until November 17 at Dubai World Central.

His Highness noted the steady growth achieved by the event over its long history, and the impact it had in helping the global sector overcome the crises it faced during the past years. His Highness said: “The Dubai Air Show has consolidated its position over more than three decades as the most important event on the industry map.” Global… Huge billion-dollar deals took place in the exhibition halls that strengthened the future of the global aviation sector and enabled it to overcome difficult challenges… Dubai is the land on which challenges are transformed into opportunities and difficulties into new horizons of success.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the exhibitors from 148 countries, stressing that the UAE places its capabilities, expertise and successful experiences in order to support every idea whose goal is to advance the process of human progress and every effort that serves to give people the opportunity for a better tomorrow.

a tour

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured a number of pavilions of international and local entities participating in the most prominent global event on the agenda of the global aviation sector, during which he was briefed on the latest solutions, products and services they offer related to future aviation technologies, while this session focuses on A number of key areas, most notably sustainability, in addition to the fields of air transport, artificial intelligence, and other related topics.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited, and alongside him were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, visited a number of exhibitors’ pavilions and platforms, during which he was briefed on the latest commercial and military aviation solutions and technologies offered in the world.

During the tour, during which he was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Border Security Council, he stopped in front of The Emirati EDGE Group platform, one of the global specialized groups in the field of defense and advanced technology, where His Highness was briefed on the autonomous systems it offers, electronic defense technologies, secure communications, emergency response solutions, and precision engineering.

His Highness also visited the platform of the “Strata” company, which specializes in producing aircraft body parts from composite materials, where His Highness listened to an explanation about the innovative technologies that the company uses in the process of manufacturing aircraft body parts, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, automation, 3D printing, manufacturing by digital means and advanced materials. The company’s efforts in the field of research and development by adopting smart technologies in manufacturing, advanced inspection methods using thermal imaging, and improved processing and automated manufacturing of aircraft parts from composite materials.

His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai included the Emirates Airlines Group’s pavilion at the exhibition, where His Highness listened to an explanation about the latest developments related to its complete commercial and training fleet, consisting of the carrier’s latest modernized Airbus A380 aircraft, the Boeing 777-300ER, and two aircraft. The training used by the Emirates Academy to train pilots includes the Diamond DA42-VI and Cirrus SR 22, in addition to the Embraer Phenom 100 business jet, in addition to the Emirates 777-300ER and A380 aircraft.

The Dubai Airshow is a pivotal meeting point for industry leaders around the world, and a catalyst for the development of the aviation, space and defense sectors. In its eighteenth session, the event brings together more than 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries and more than 300 international speakers to enhance opportunities for cooperation and technological progress, and explore the latest relevant global trends. Relevance.