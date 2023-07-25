His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the granting and gifting of the Iraqi girl, Lania Fakher, a group of horses, after the death of her mare, and her appearance in a video crying over him. His Highness also directed her support and the establishment of a training center for her.

The eight-year-old little jockey, Lanya, lost her mare and her only friend, “Jsnu”, and sparked a state of sympathy and interaction with her on social media platforms.

Lania is classified as the youngest horsewoman in the Kurdistan region, as she was born in 2015, as she appeared weeping intensely over the death of her horse, which her father had given her since she was five years old.

The little jockey said that her only horse had been ill recently, and that she tried as much as she could to help him and enter to feed and care for him, although his doctor advised her not to approach him.

She added that, despite her loss of her dearest friend, she will not forget him, and she still goes to his grave carrying apples and sugar, while Lanya dreams of having a special place to educate the young men and girls of Kurdistan equestrian.

Lania and her father: Thank you, Mohammed bin Rashid

The Iraqi girl, Lania Fakher, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his initiative to gift her a group of horses, which was greatly welcomed and appreciated in Iraq and the Kurdistan region. The girl’s father said in a televised intervention: “I extend my deep thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his humanitarian initiative, to send a gift of a group of horses to my daughter, which was welcomed and greatly appreciated in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.”

The girl said: “Thank you, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for this humanitarian initiative, and deep thanks for the initiative to establish a stable for equestrian education, and thanks to the UAE.”