His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, indicated that the state tomorrow celebrates fifty years of founding by reaching Mars, and that the task of tomorrow we will prove to the world that nothing is impossible for the Emirates and Emiratis, according to what was stated in A tweet published by His Highness through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, in which he said: “Tomorrow we celebrate fifty years of founding through our arrival to Mars, God willing … We celebrate the fruit of the work of Zayed and Rashid, may God bless them in building mankind … Tomorrow we prove to the world that nothing is impossible for the Emirates and Emiratis … Tomorrow we will bring the Arabs to the farthest point in the universe. “





