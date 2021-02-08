No Result
Mohammed bin Rashid: Tomorrow, we celebrate 50 years of founding through our arrival to Mars

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 8, 2021
in World
Mohamed Ben Rached

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said, tomorrow we will reach the Arabs to the farthest point in the universe and celebrate fifty years of founding through our arrival to Mars.
His Highness added, through his official account on “Twitter”, “Tomorrow we celebrate fifty years of founding through our arrival to Mars, God willing… We celebrate the fruit of the work of Zayed and Rashid, may God bless them, in building people .. Tomorrow we start preparing for the new fifty .. Tomorrow we prove to the world that no Something is impossible for the Emirates and the Emiratis … Tomorrow we will bring the Arabs to the farthest point in the universe. ”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

