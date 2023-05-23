His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received – at the Majlis Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi – his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, in his official account on “Twitter”: “With my brother, the President of the State today … good meetings that bring us together on love and service to the homeland … meetings that bring hearts together and unite efforts …”