His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “We celebrate fifty years of founding through our arrival to Mars, God willing… We celebrate the fruit of the work of Zayed and Rashid, may God bless them, in building mankind .. We start preparing for the new fifty .. We prove to the world that nothing is impossible before The Emirates and the Emiratis … we bring the Arabs to the farthest point in the universe. ”

As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a recorded message to the people of the Emirates, which His Highness posted on Twitter: “In the coming hours, the Hope probe will reach the planet Mars, and the biggest challenge is to enter the orbit of Mars .. 50% of the human missions that tried Before us, it could not enter orbit .. But I say even if we did not enter orbit, we entered history .. This is the farthest point in the universe that Arabs have reached throughout their history .. More than five million hours of work for more than 200 Emirati engineers .. Our goal is to give hope to all The Arabs that we are able to compete with other nations and peoples .. We ask God for success to reach Mars. ”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said that the “Hope Probe” constitutes an honorable Arab model in empowering young cadres in the fields of science, technology and space, and strengthening international partnerships in the fields of research and innovation, and community support Global scientific, spreading knowledge for the future of humanity.

His Highness inspected the final preparations for the decisive stage of the historic journey of the Hope Probe, on the date set to enter the capture orbit at 7:42 pm UAE time today. During the visit, which was accompanied by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, was briefed on the latest preparations made by the Al-Amal probe team at the ground control station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, where His Highness listened from the working team to various scenarios. The topic for this stage of the historic journey during which the Hope Probe has traveled 493 million km in space over the past seven months since its launch on July 20, 2020.

His Highness said during the visit: “I learned from the work team about the latest procedures and preparations for the arrival of the first Arab space mission to the orbit of Mars, and I witnessed full readiness of the probe team for all scenarios in preparation for entering the capture orbit around the Red Planet to start its scientific missions.”

His Highness added: “Reaching this advanced stage of the UAE project to explore Mars is a message of hope, ambition and achievement for every young man in our region and the world that we are able to achieve successes, and to write new achievements in this first-of-its-kind Arab project thanks to the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for this project, which will make, upon its success, the UAE the fifth country to reach Mars. ”

His Highness praised the efforts of the team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, saying: “I thank everyone in the Hope Probe teams, which since the start of the project in 2014 have been an example of teamwork, sincerity, dedication and keenness on innovation and continuous improvement, overcoming all obstacles and difficulties and turning challenges into opportunities. It constituted a model for cooperation with scientific partners from around the world to establish global scientific cooperation in the field of space exploration, exchange of knowledge and experiences, and transfer of knowledge.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai met the teams responsible for scientific, engineering and operational affairs and the operations of the Hope Probe during his tour, praising the qualitative stages they have achieved so far that brought the probe to its current location, and strengthened the UAE’s position globally in the space exploration sector as the first Arab country to launch a space mission to a planet Mars opens new avenues for global scientific cooperation.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour on the ground control station of the Hope Probe at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center by the Director of the Emirates Project for Mars Exploration, “The Hope Probe”, Eng. Omran Sharaf, the Deputy Director of the Project for Operations of the Probe, Eng. Zakaria Al Shamsi, and the Deputy Director of the Project for the Affairs of the Probe Development, Eng. Al Zafari.

For science

The Hope probe, if it succeeds in entering the capture orbit around Mars at the specified date today, will fly into its scientific orbit to start its scientific missions aimed at providing unprecedented scientific data that will be equivalent in size to 1000 gigabytes of valuable information about the planet’s atmosphere, its weather conditions, climate changes, and its daily and seasonal weather To place them free of charge within the reach of more than 200 academic, scientific and research institutions around the world.

Several possibilities

The probe team prepared for all the possibilities and scenarios presented, especially since the success rate of spacecraft in entering Mars’ orbit is equivalent to 50%, and it is linked to many criteria and potential risks. The Al-Amal probe is carrying out a process that is a precedent in the field of running spacecraft for space exploration, which is to reduce its tremendous speed from 121 thousand km / hour to 18 thousand km / hour using reverse self-propulsion to slow its thrust into deep space and enter the convergence orbit around The red planet.





