His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, today I chaired a Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during which we approved the agenda for the annual meetings of the government. Emirates, which includes ministries, federal bodies, executive councils, local departments, and the 500 most important government figures in the country, which will be held on the seventh of next November.

His Highness added, “The annual meetings of the UAE government are the largest national forum for decision-makers in the country. The meetings represent a pause to evaluate ourselves… review our achievements… and diagnose our upcoming priorities to work within the one nation team to achieve the aspirations of our people.”

His Highness continued, saying, “As we approved today in the Cabinet meeting, new policies regarding the federal housing sector in the country, which provide flexibility for the citizen to transfer his government residence, resell it, and mortgage it in the event of a change in the location of his residence or his need for a new residence, in addition to policies related to the flexibility of loans granted to the citizen, as part of continuous development.” For the federal housing system for citizens in the country.

His Highness added, “Today, at the Cabinet meeting, we adopted a decision to regulate the export of aquaculture outside the country in a way that achieves the economic benefit of fishermen in disposing of surplus quantities and finding new sales outlets for them… We also approved a new policy for managing recyclable materials in the country in a way that ensures the benefit of our industrial sector.” Especially the recycling plants that were established within the country.

His Highness said, “Today, the UAE government also approved the appointment of Thani Al Zeyoudi as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Corporation and his deputy, Dr. Maha Barakat. The new institution is responsible for regulating and licensing all medical, pharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, cosmetics, biological products, etc. and establishing and managing a national system for tracking medical products from factory to The consumer to ensure its quality and to preserve the public health of community members.

His Highness concluded by saying, “We also approved today, within the work of the Council of Ministers, an agreement regarding air services with the Islamic Republic of Iran for the two regions and beyond… We also approved an agreement with the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council regarding hosting the Gulf Academy for Security and Strategic Studies to be based in the UAE.”