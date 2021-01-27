His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, through the account of His Highness on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the UAE government today concluded the # Most Beautiful Winter_in the World campaign to encourage domestic tourism, 950 thousand domestic tourists and about one billion dirhams, its results within one month And 2000 media coverage and 215 million views of videos depicting the UAE in a new, different and unified way .. The campaign featured the beauty of the Emirates and the beauty of working as a team.

His Highness added, saying: Next winter, the campaign will be launched on 15_12_2021 in a more beautiful, comprehensive and better way after the world has begun to recover from this pandemic, God willing, and my personal thanks to the work team at the Ministry of Economy, local tourism departments and the UAE government media office for this distinguished Emirati campaign.

