His Highness wrote in a tweet via his official account on Twitter: “The UAE celebrated today 514,000 students from state schools who participated in the Arab Reading Challenge – whose Arab and international participation amounted to 24.8 million students.”

His Highness added, “I am proud of the participation of the people of the Emirates…and optimistic about the new generation’s interest in reading…and reassured about the future of our country in the hands of a generation that loves learning and knowledge and loves reading and being informed.”

And His Highness continued: “I congratulate the first student, Amna Muhammad Al-Mansoori, and her family, for winning the first place. Her challenge was a motive to change her life.. Today, Amna regained her ability to walk.. and won the reading challenge.. and wrote two stories.. and she will represent the country in a few days at the International Physics Olympiad in Tokyo.. Fatima’s challenge was an opportunity for her to rebuild herself and move towards life. And so we want the sons and daughters of the Emirates.

And His Highness added: «I also congratulate the student Gharib Al-Yamahi..who won the first place in the reading challenge in the country in the category of people of determination..Gharib is blind..but he is not a stranger in the path of achievement..and he is not blind to reach his excellency..Gharib has read 130 books During the academic year, he uses Braille. The saying that nothing is impossible in the UAE.