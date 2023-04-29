His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on his Twitter account, “Today I met my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, at the Marmoum Rest House. Our meetings are in the homeland and for the sake of the homeland. Our patriotic leader is more beautiful and better, God willing.”