His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”: Today I met my brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed..We discussed a set of national issues..and we learned from Sarah Al Amiri, the head of the agency Emirates Space on the team’s latest preparations for the arrival of the Hope probe to Mars on February 9 after a flight of 493 million km … a historic event in which we begin our country’s celebrations of its fiftieth year.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

