His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, congratulated Kuwait today, Saturday, on the occasion of the National Day.

His Highness wrote in a tweet via his official account on Twitter: “To our people and brothers in Kuwait .. Kuwait of love and humanity .. Happy new year on the occasion of your national holidays .. Greetings from the people of the Emirates to you and your leadership .. and our wishes for you continued prosperity and stability .. and we ask May God perpetuate our brotherhood and love.”