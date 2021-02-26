Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, called for the continued health and wellness of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in Sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter, “Your mistake is evil, Abu Salman … and we thank God for your safety.”

His Highness added, “May God bless you with health and wellness … and may glory, glory and goodness be upon your people.”