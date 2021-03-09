His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, posted a tweet calling on His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, to recover .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said on Twitter, “My brother and my servant … may God heal you … may God bless you … may God bless you …”.





