His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, published a video clip dedicated to all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

Through his tweet, His Highness said, “To all mothers .. who are like you .. who are like you .. You are the source of life .. You are life .. Our words fall short of describing the amount of love and compassion that you have placed in this universe …

God bless you ..

God bless you ..#mother’s Day #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/oDeY6wPWWS – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) March 20, 2021





